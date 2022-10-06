Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

New COVID-19 cases decrease slightly in the Omaha metro

covid testing test coronavirus test swab
Kamran Jebreili/AP
File photo
covid testing test coronavirus test swab
Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 13:25:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 147 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday report when 158 cases were reported. There have now been 169,948 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of four new confirmed COVID-19-related death since Monday — all individuals over 75 years of age. A man and two women who were vaccinated have died, and an unvaccinated woman has died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,194.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

  • There were 111 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and all were adults.
    • Eighteen adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest.
    • Eight people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 169 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 91% rate with 27 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 85% of capacity with 19 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker