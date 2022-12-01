Watch Now

New COVID-19 cases in Douglas County remain high; hospitalizations increase

COVID-19 ventilator
File: Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 12:01:38-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 462 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since its last release on Monday. There have been 173,587 positive cases since March 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD received confirmation of no new COVID-19-related deaths. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,223.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

  • There were 155 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including seven pediatric cases.
    • Twenty patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Two people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
    • There were 20 COVID-19 persons of interest, including seven pediatric cases.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 90% rate with 185 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 82% rate with 53 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% of capacity with five beds available.

