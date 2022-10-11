Watch Now

New COVID-19 cases increase slightly in Omaha metro while hospitalizations decrease

Posted at 2:09 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 15:09:43-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported 178 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday's report when 147 cases were reported. There have now been 170,127 positive cases since March 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has not received confirmation of any new COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,194.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Monday:

  • There were 100 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including three pediatric cases.
    • Sixteen adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest.
    • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 241 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 37 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 84% of capacity with 21 beds available.

