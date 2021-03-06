New Report: Statewide deaths due to Alzheimer’s and dementia spike during COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. — The latest 2020 report from the Alzheimer's Association shows the devastating toll the pandemic is having on those living with Alzheimer's and dementia. The numbers offer a deeper look into just how the Coronavirus is affecting those already living with other illnesses.

"What we're seeing is an uptick in not only diagnosis with dementia, Alzheimer's and all forms of dementia, but we're also seeing an increase in death rates," Co-Chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer's Beau Rusk said.

New disease-related statistics for Nebraska revealed the following:

● Number of Nebraska residents aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s: 35,000

● Estimated number of Nebraska residents living with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 40,000

● Percentage change: 14.3%

● Statewide deaths from Alzheimer’s disease (2019): 768

● Number of Iowa and Nebraska residents serving as unpaid family caregivers: 61,000

● Total hours of unpaid care provided: 51 million

● Total value of unpaid care: $894 million

● In Nebraska there were 319 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2020 than compared to averages over the past five years – a 17.9% increase.