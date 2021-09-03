Watch

Nine pediatric COVID-19 cases in Douglas County hospitals, 64 adults in ICU beds

Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 14:27:55-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are 279 new cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County as of Thursday, according to a news release from Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse.

The county has 191 patients who are currently in hospitals due to COVID-19. Nine children are included in those hospitalization numbers and 64 patients were receiving adult ICU care. Twenty-four individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID are on ventilators.

"As of Thursday, medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 213 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 32 beds available," said the release.

Huse encouraged residents to get the vaccine saying it is the best protection against the virus.

Vaccine clinics are scheduled from September 6 to September 10:

  • DCHD offices at 1111 S. 41st St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed, and all three vaccines will be offered.
  • Wednesday at UNO’s Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

