Nomi Health moving Council Bluffs COVID-19 testing location

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nomi Health is moving its COVID-19 testing site in Council Bluffs.

They are finalizing a new location in Council Bluffs and are expected to open next week.

According to a press release, appointments are no longer required at Nomi Health's Omaha testing sites.

This includes the Oakview Mall, Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus, and Metropolitan Community College's South Omaha campus locations.

However, you must preregister on Nomi Health's website. This helps to reduce wait times.

