Nomi Health outdoor COVID testing sites closed due to weather; indoor site in Council Bluffs open

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 14:32:59-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Due to Friday's extremely cold weather, some of Nomi Health's COVID-19 testing sites closed early today. The decision to close early was made for the safety and well-being of staff members, the organization said in an email.

The low temperatures have caused issues with the generator that provides heat and power at the Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus testing site.

The indoor testing site in Council Bluffs near 1751 Madison Ave. will remain open.

