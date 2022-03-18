Nomi Health updates COVID testing site hours

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two long years of the coronavirus pandemic have already elapsed and most of us would like to be done with it. But the virus doesn't doesn't pay mind to opinions or collective COVID fatigue, and infections continue to affect people in the Omaha metro.

Therefore, there is still a present need for testing, and Nomi Health has stuck around to help with free COVID-19 testing. Nomi Health's Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha testing site is altering its days and hours of operation beginning Monday, to be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If the MCC site hours don't fit your schedule, the following sites are available at these hours:

Oakview Mall site: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MCC South Omaha campus site: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Broadway Plaza (Council Bluffs) site: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register in advance for a test, visit Nomi's Nebraska testing site here.

