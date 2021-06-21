Northwest Missouri officials concerned with rise in COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Northwest Missouri are expressing concern for the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the rural area.

The Atchison County Health Department shared a Facebook post on Monday encouraging the community to take precautions due to the rise in cases in surrounding counties.

Atchison County is in the far northwest corner of the state and borders both Iowa and Nebraska.

The county health department specifically addressed concern for case numbers in Livingston, Linn and Worth counties, stating that they were identified as national COVID-19 hotspots last week. Caldwell, Gentry, Andrew and Buchanan counties are also seeing some rise.

County officials fear Atchison County could be next to see an increase in cases and is encouraging residents to get vaccinated, stating that Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available through walk-in appointments at the county health department. Pfizer is also available by appointment.

Free testing is also available with rapid results, which the county encourages taking advantage of to identify cases before attending work or school and limiting exposure.