Number of COVID cases in Nebraska keeps increasing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska increased last week to their highest levels since January.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald report that data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the state recorded 6,461 COVID-19 cases last week, up from 6,137 the previous week. That marked the fourth-straight week of increases.

Hospital capacity remains strained across the state with 513 people being treated for the virus on Monday. Nebraska also reported 60 more deaths, up from 47 the previous week.

The latest virus numbers prompted public health officials to renew their calls for people to get vaccinated.

