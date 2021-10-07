Omaha-area school districts credit mask mandates for decreasing COVID cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local school districts have been in the classroom now for a few months. Each district has seen COVID-19 cases in their classrooms. 3 News Now checked in to see where there numbers lie.

OPS has 101 active COVID cases in students for the week ending October 1.

Millard Public Schools has 71 active reported cases.

Bennington Public Schools has 23 current cases and 78 since the beginning of the school year.

Elkhorn Public Schools reports 29 active cases.

Ralston Public Schools currently has 4 active cases and 42 since the start of the school year.

Bellevue Public Schools has 27 COVID cases reported for students for the week of September 24, through September 30.

Blair has 12 current cases and 93 since the beginning of the school year.

Westside Community Schools have had 151 cases since the start of the year.

School representatives with Westside said their numbers have steadily decreased since they implemented a mask mandate. During the second week of school, they reported 35 cases. For the week ending October 3, they reported 10 cases.

"We did see a little higher numbers than we wanted to see and again, Dr. Lucas and our administration said we're going to be flexible and we're going to respond to what we're seeing in our district and in our community, and they did put that mandate into place," said Brandi Petersen Paul, Director of Communications for Westside.

Papillion La Vista says their numbers have also seen a big decline after the mandate compared to before it was in place. In the third week of school they had 82 active cases. Their mask mandate was then implemented on Monday, August 30. The week ending October 1, they had 18 cases.

All school districts say their mandates are fluid and they will continue to assess their protocols as the school year continues.