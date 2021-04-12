Omaha Children's Hospital: Kids who are COVID-19 long haulers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly one-in-five COVID cases during the last week of March were children under the age of 18.

That alarming rise in illness among children has produced a number of so-called "long haulers" — kids who are sick for weeks or months.

One hospital in Omaha filmed for us how it's trying to help a girl who is struggling with the lingering effects of the virus.

CBS News national correspondent, David Begnaud has the report.

