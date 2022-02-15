Watch

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert contracts COVID-19, is asymptomatic

KMTV File Image
Mayor Jean Stothert
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Office of the Mayor of Omaha Jean Stothert announced that she has contracted COVID-19.

Deputy Chief of Staff Carrie Murphy released a brief announcement in an email that stated Stothert's positive result came from a PCR test. Stothert is said to be asymptomatic.

She will work remotely and quarantine before returning to the office in person. Murphy also added that Stothert has recently had limited exposure to staff and was out of the office last week.

