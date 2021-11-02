Omaha pediatrician says Methodist Physicians Clinic ready to rollout COVID-19 vaccine to kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vaccine advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have voted to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five to eleven.

Dr. Natalie Fleming, a pediatrician at Methodist Physicians Clinic Regency says they're ready to hit the ground running.

She says the vaccines could be ready as soon as next week, depending on when the state distributes them.

"If you have hesitancy about giving your child the Covid-19 vaccine, if you have questions, reach out to your pediatrician. We are happy to answer those. I encourage people to leave scientific talk to those who have done the research,” said Fleming.

It will be two doses. Each dose is given three weeks apart. Fleming says they're already working on setting up clinics for kids in the next couple of weeks. She says the side effects are mild with fatigue, soreness at the injection site and fever.

