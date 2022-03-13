Omaha to weigh reducing health chief's power in an epidemic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council will consider reducing the decision-making powers for the city health director in the event of an epidemic.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the proposal up for discussion Tuesday comes two months after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.

The proposed ordinance would give the city health director only the power to certify the presence of an epidemic.

If a threat is established, a special epidemic health director would be responsible for coming up with a plan to manage it.

Any order could be rejected by the mayor.

The City Council also would have the ability to weigh in.

