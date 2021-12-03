Omicron COVID variant confirmed in southeast Nebraska, public officials provide updates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Regional Health Coalition confirmed late this morning that there are six cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in southeast Nebraska.

The NRHC will release a formal statement on its Facebook page soon.

Officials held a Zoom question and answer session to discuss the cases. At this time, it is believed the confirmed cases of the omicron variant are linked to travel in Nigeria, which is in the western part of Africa.

