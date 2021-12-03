Watch

Omicron COVID variant confirmed in southeast Nebraska, public officials provide updates

Six cases of coronavirus variant confirmed
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 14:21:52-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Regional Health Coalition confirmed late this morning that there are six cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in southeast Nebraska.

Officials held a Zoom question and answer session to discuss the cases. At this time, it is believed the confirmed cases of the omicron variant are linked to travel in Nigeria, which is in the western part of Africa.

Watch the press conference below or on our Facebook page.


