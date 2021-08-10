OPS approves resolution requiring masks in school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution at a meeting on Monday that mandates masks be worn by all people on district premises.

The vote comes a couple of weeks after the CDC issued new guidance recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.

Exceptions to the Omaha Public Schools mask mandate include things such as outdoor activities or while eating or drinking.

People spoke out for and against the staff-supported mask resolution at Monday's meeting.

One mother who is a nurse says recommendations should stay recommendations. She said she's tired of feeling she doesn't have a choice.

Another mother and ICU nurse said the more transmissible delta variant is "scary" and does not spare children. She said without masks being required, she feels like she'd be sending her daughter to school to get COVID.

The school district will provide masks to students and employees.

The passage comes on the same day that the Douglas County Health Department said the coronavirus transmission risk in the county is “high.”

The Douglas County Health Department reported 248 cases on Monday (since the last report on Friday), and nearly 100 residents are hospitalized with COVID.

“We are returning to case levels we haven’t seen in months,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said.

The resolution passed with only one no vote, board member Spencer Head.

OPS students begin to return to school next week.

