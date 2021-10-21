Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 228 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday along with one additional death.

One man in his 80s died. He had underlying medical conditions and was vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is now 825.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 in Douglas County is 86,248.

See more data from the health department below.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 88% occupancy with 168 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 23 staffed beds available.

There were 177 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 69 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Two pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults. Twenty-seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

