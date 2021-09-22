Pfizer seeking emergency authorization for its vaccine for younger children

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — New Pfizer data suggests its vaccine offers robust covid protection to the tens of millions of young Americans still ineligible to be vaccinated.

Pfizer announced five to 11-year-olds are one step closer to getting vaccinated.

Results from a recent clinical trial showed they had strong immune responses to the COVID vaccine, with minimal side effects.

The proposed child's shot would be a third of the dose approved for anyone 12 and up.

The need for a vaccine for young people is urgent. Weekly new COVID cases in children have jumped by more than 150% in the last month as the U.S. still struggles to contain the pandemic.

Doctor Kari Simonsen with the University of Nebraska Medical Center said Pfizer's recommendations are a great step in the right direction.

"What happens next is the regulatory body, the FDA will take that information from Pfizer and their independent reviewers will look it over, delve deep into that research and then determine whether or not they want to approve that vaccine for kids in the five to 11 year age range," said Simonsen.

It's unlikely children younger than five will be eligible for a vaccine before the end of the year.

Pfizer's Dr. Gruber said ultimately boosters will likely also be needed for younger kids, but there's currently no timetable on those shots either.

