PLCS makes masks optional for middle schools

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Masks will no longer be required at Papillion La Vista Community middle schools.

This decision comes two weeks after both high schools in the district got rid of their mask requirement.

Since masks became optional in the high schools, COVID-19 cases and absences because of illness, in general, have remained low.

It's worth noting vaccines have been available to this age group for several months. Vaccines for kids ages 5-11 just became available.

With the low case numbers, the district now feels comfortable moving forward with middle schools.

Mask will remain optional unless, in a three-day period, 7% of absences are because of illness. Annette Eyman, director of communications for the district, says this takes flu and cold season into account.

“If you think back, 3% or 3.5%, that’s where we always sit with illness on a regular basis," Eyman told the school board on Monday. "To get to that 7%, it’s going to take something like an overage of COVID cases.”

The change for middle schools will go into effect on Wednesday.

The district will look at case numbers again in two weeks before deciding if elementary schools should follow suit.

“The elementary school, we have not made that decision yet, what exactly that would look like," Eyman said. "We’ll come back to you with a recommendation at the December meeting.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.