Preparing to start vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A lot of parents and kids are now wondering where they can get their Pfizer vaccine.

The Douglas County Health Department said much of the 12 to 15-year-old vaccinations will go through pediatricians and their offices if they can accommodate the cold chain storage requirements.

Children's Hospital in Omaha will be holding drive-thru clinics for children 12 years and older at no cost to the patient. They plan to start those next week, but an appointment is required.

Dr. Hannah Donaldson, a Children’s Hospital pediatrician, said they could not be happier to start this process.

“Fortunately there are a lot of kids who have very minimal side effects from the infections or symptoms from the infections but there are those handful of kids that do get very very sick. There have been deaths in children from COVID-19 infections and there have been long-term side effects on children from having the COVID-19 infections,” said Dr. Donaldson.

She added she is happy to sit down with concerned parents and have conversations about the safety of the vaccine.

Douglas County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Midtown Campus on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All three vaccines will be available and Pfizer will be available for children 12 and older as well.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to get their vaccine.

