Ralston Public Schools extends mask mandate to grades 7-12

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) - Ralston Public Schools announced that all students and staff in grades 7-12 will be required to wear a mask while inside during the school day beginning on Monday.

The district said the decision comes after a cluster of three positive COVID cases in one classroom at the secondary level.

"It has been our goal from the beginning of this pandemic to find a way to keep our students in school," Superintendent Dr. Mark Adler wrote in a letter posted on the district's website. "Implementing this additional intervention will help us mitigate the spread and not keep students at home or close a classroom or school."

The district said masks will be available at the middle and high school for students who don't have one to wear.

The mandate will be in effect through September 16. The district said another review of policies will be done at that time.

Ralston Public Schools had previously mandated masks for the pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade levels.

