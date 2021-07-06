Regular hours for county STD clinic; COVID-19 infections low, but remain serious

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week will mark the return of the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) STD Clinic on a more regular basis.

The clinic will see patients today through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. DCHD is requiring same-day appointments to be made and that can be done each morning from 8-10 a.m. by calling (402) 444-6163.

This clinic also will provide COVID-19 vaccines with walk-in services on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. DCHD’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 3505 L Street will continue to operate from 3:30-7 p.m. through Thursday. July 8 is the final day for that clinic.

This week’s Pop-Up clinics:

Heartland Family Service Intergenerational Campus at 4318 Fort Street today from 3-6 p.m.

San Andreas Lutheran Church at 4440 South 25th Street on Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 6, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 57 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received during the four days since our last report on Friday. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 72,330. The Health Department has not received any new death certificates during the past several days. The total number of deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County remains at 732.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 75% occupancy with 367 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 63% rate with 126 beds available. There were 23 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with seven of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There were no additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

