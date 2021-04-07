Rep. Don Bacon says he had COVID-19 in late 2020; hopes others will get vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rep. Don Bacon told 3 News Now that he caught COVID-19 in late 2020. He hopes others strongly consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In December 2020, Bacon's office sent a statement saying he had been exposed and was in quarantine, but it was unclear — until now — if he actually caught COVID-19.

This comes as a new, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll found that 49% of Republican men said they wouldn’t take the vaccine.

In a statement encouraging Nebraskans to get the vaccine, the GOP congressman said the virus was hard on his lungs.

Bacon said he is hoping that many of those men think twice and added that the vaccine will save lives and heartbreak. He said several of his friends have died from the virus.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is also reacting to the poll.

"Truth is, COVID doesn’t care about partisan affiliations — the vaccine is an opportunity to punch COVID in the mouth, and the data shows that it is working," Sen. Sasse said in a statement.

