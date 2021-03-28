Rosewood Academy to temporarily and voluntarily close for two weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Rosewood Academy Childcare and Preschool announced in a letter to families on Sunday that it will temporarily and voluntarily close all of their locations for the next two weeks.

Rosewood Academy Childcare and Preschool has recently been connected to 100 coronavirus cases, many caused by the U.K. variant.

"We know the hardship this places on many of you and for this we are so truly sorry," wrote Kelli Hansen, the executive director at Rosewood Academy. "Please understand that we want Rosewood Academy to be here for you in the long term and, therefore, we must make this difficult short term decision."

In the letter, Hansen wrote Rosewood Academy needs to devote all of their time and energy to defending its business and reputation.

"We are not heavy social media users, and we have absolutely underestimated how people will use the internet to spread rumors and misinformation that can lead to devastating outcome," Hansen wrote. "This smear campaign, which has been orchestrated by a handful of individuals and carried out from behind their iPhones, has pushed us to this. The day will come when those individuals will be compelled to actually speak their claims aloud, after being sworn and under penalty of perjury."

The Douglas County Health Department said more than half of the center's staff and attendees were affected by the outbreak. It also confirmed that infants were among the cases.

Read the letter from Rosewood Academy below or by clicking here.

