Sarpy/Cass Health Department announces California COVID variant case

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced on Monday that the first case of the California coronavirus variant has been found in their area.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department said the individual is a Cass County woman in her 60's.

The California variant, also known as B.1.429, is believed to be spread more easily but available vaccines are effective against it.

Health officials encourage people to wear masks, stay socially distanced, and receive the vaccine when it's available to them. People are also urged to get tested if they develop coronavirus symptoms.

