Sarpy/Cass Health Department announces new clinic hours for COVID-19 vaccine

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, beginning Tuesday, October 4, it will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Health Department is continuing to hold vaccination clinics every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. These clinics are offered at the health department's office located at 701 Olson Drive, Suite 105, in Papillion.

The following vaccines will be available at the health department clinics:

Pfizer first and second doses

Pfizer additional dose for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Moderna first and second doses

Moderna additional dose for immunocompromised people

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) first dose

Pfizer boosters are available for people in the following groups:

Adults aged 65 and older

Adults aged 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Adults aged 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults aged 18 and older who work or live in settings that put them at high risk for COVID-19

Additional COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Sarpy and Cass Counties can be found at sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department added:

"As researchers learn more about COVID-19 and its variants, it remains as important as ever to continue following public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in the community. Unvaccinated people should continue to physically distance themselves from those that live outside of their home, wear face coverings when physical distancing is not feasible, stay home when ill, get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms, and if eligible get the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC currently indicates both Sarpy and Cass County to be in the high level for community transmission of COVID-19; CDC guidance is for residents to continue wearing a mask in public and when indoors. Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will continue to update our community as new information becomes available."

