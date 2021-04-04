Sarpy/Cass to open COVID vaccine eligibility to 16+

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) - Those 16 years and older in Sarpy and Cass counties will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

Anyone under the age of 19 who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at the time of the vaccination appointment.

For a full list of community vaccination partners, clinic locations, and instructions on scheduling an appointment, click here.

Some pharmacies are also administering the vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. For eligible pharmacies, click here.

The health department issued some guidelines for each of the vaccines available:

Information about Pfizer vaccine eligibility:

Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of the vaccination appointment because of the emergency use authorization age requirement of the Pfizer vaccine.

Information about Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years of age at the time of the vaccination appointment because of the emergency use authorization age requirement of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

County health officials urge people to be patient when scheduling a vaccine appointment.

“Scheduling for all residents 16 and over will begin on Monday; however, residents should anticipate a wait time to receive their appointment,” Health Director Sarah Schram said.

The Sarpy/Cass jurisdiction will be receiving just more than 8,300 doses of the vaccine this week.

