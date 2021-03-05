Sarpy Co. confirms more transmissible COVID-19 variant case

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy/Cass Health Department said it confirmed its first case of the B-117 COVID variant in its jurisdiction. This comes one week after the first case of the variant was identified in the state in a Douglas County woman.

The case involves a Sarpy County man in his 30s.

Nebraska is one of 48 states that have confirmed the variant since December of last year.

The department is urging people to continue spread mitigation efforts.

