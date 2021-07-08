Sarpy residents test positive for New York Variant of COVID-19

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, two Sarpy County residents have tested positive for the B.1.526 (New York) variant of COVID-19.

This isn’t the first variant to show up in the area.

"In addition to B.1.5.26 (New York) variant, three other variants have been previously identified in the health jurisdiction: B.1.351 (South Africa), P.1 (Japan/Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (Delta)," the department said.

The department said it’s important to learn about the variants and practice spread mitigation efforts in addition to getting vaccinated against the virus.

You can find vaccination opportunities offered in Sarpy and Cass Counties by clicking here.

The first recorded case of the New York variant in Nebraska was discovered in Douglas County about three months ago.

