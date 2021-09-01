Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Six pediatric patients hospitalized due to COVID in Douglas County

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE
Stethoscope
Posted at 3:04 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:04:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), a total of 178 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Six of those people are children.

The department also reported an additional 193 new cases of the virus since midnight the previous day for a total of 78,338 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No new deaths were reported so that total remains at 750.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon
    • Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 289 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 42 beds available.
    • There were 178 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 67 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
    • There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and both were adults.
    • Thirty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker