Six pediatric patients hospitalized due to COVID in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), a total of 178 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Six of those people are children.

The department also reported an additional 193 new cases of the virus since midnight the previous day for a total of 78,338 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No new deaths were reported so that total remains at 750.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 289 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 42 beds available. There were 178 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 67 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and both were adults. Thirty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.