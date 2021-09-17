Sixth-grade students in Elkhorn losing locker access due COVID case increase

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an email sent to parents of Elkhorn Middle School School students, locker access will be suspended starting Monday, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the meantime, sixth-grade students at the school will need to lug all their books and supplies for the day in their backpacks.

Principal Jennifer Allgood said, “This effort is in response to an increase in COVID positive students in our sixth-grade community. It is our hope that this adjustment will facilitate less student-traffic congestion in the hallway, and allow better social distancing among students as they move between classes.”

She added, “Students will need to remove all classroom books and school supplies from their lockers by the end of the day on Friday.”

The decision to restore locker access will be reevaluated later this month.

PE lockers will still be used.

