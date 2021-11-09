Skyline Elementary in Elkhorn closes 2nd classroom due to COVID outbreak, will require masks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In accordance with Douglas County Health Department recommendations, Elkhorn Public Schools will require staff and students at Skyline Elementary to wear masks through Dec. 3 following a COVID-19 outbreak. The two classrooms that were closed will move to remote learning.

On Tuesday, a second classroom was closed temporarily because of multiple students testing positive for COVID-19. The health department guidelines recommend that schools require masks if more than one classroom is closed because of an outbreak.

