Some larger community COVID-19 vaccine clinics to close soon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) said Thursday that some larger COVID-19 community vaccine clinics will soon be closing in the area.

Those looking to get vaccinated from one of them should make plans to do so soon.

According to DCHD, the following clinics will be closing:

The final day of operations for the CHI Health Vaccination Clinic at 6404 North 73rd Plaza will be Thursday, June 17.

The Nebraska Medicine Testing and Vaccine Center at 5710 South 144th Street will cease offering first doses on June 26 with the last day for second doses on July 18.

The Clinic in Miracle Hills Plaza operated by Methodist Health System will close operations at the end of the clinic on Saturday, June 26.

DCHD is working to finalize plans to close their clinic at 3505 L Street. CHI Health is currently offering the vaccine at its primary care clinics, with the other health systems now making plans to offer the same service.

The following are some places to go for vaccinations this week:

Friday: DCHD walk-in clinic, 1111 S. 41st Street: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccine brands).

Friday: Heart Ministry Center: 10 a.m.-1 pm. (J&J).

Saturday: Clair Memorial United Methodist Church: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer).

Saturday: Cinco de Mayo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (J&J).

On Thursday, DCHD reported 11 additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 71,964 since March of last year.

No new death certificates related to COVID-19 were received. The total number of deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County remains at 728.

The most recent local hospital report shows medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 284 beds available. ICU beds were occupied at a 72% rate with 95 beds available.

There were 29 individuals hospitalized who were diagnosed with COVID-19, with six of them getting ICU-level care.

There were also six additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Six people confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

