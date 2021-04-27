South African COVID-19 variant identified in Cass County

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, a South African variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Cass County.

The B.1.351 variant was first identified in Nebraska on Friday, April 16. At that time, Department of Health and Human Service Officials said the variant appears more contagious than standard COVID-19 strains.

The resident who contracted the virus is a Cass County resident in his 70s.

To fight further spread, the department is encouraging spread mitigation efforts including registering for vaccination. You can do so at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/en-US/ or find out about area clinics by visiting https://www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn .

