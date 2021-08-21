Spoon cancels concert over Iowa's vaccine passport ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band has canceled an Iowa concert because of the state's so-called vaccine passport ban.

The Des Moines Register reports the band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 show.

The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines' Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

Spoon instead will play a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall on Sept. 9.

