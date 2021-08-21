Watch

Spoon cancels concert over Iowa's vaccine passport ban

AP
In this May 20, 2016 photo, Britt Daniel, left, and Alex Fischel, of the US indie rock band Spoon, pose for a portrait in Mexico City
Britt Daniel, Alex Fischel
Posted at 4:18 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 17:20:43-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rock band has canceled an Iowa concert because of the state's so-called vaccine passport ban.

The Des Moines Register reports the band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 show.

The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines' Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

Spoon instead will play a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall on Sept. 9.

