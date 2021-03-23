Spring travel affecting second COVID dose return rate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Most people are good at returning for their second COVID-19 doses. In fact, the CDC reports that nine out of ten Americans are returning for dose number two. But one local pharmacy says spring travel and other health issues have impacted last minute cancellations and reschedulings.

The Douglas County Health Department and Hy-Vee both say they're seeing most people return for their second doses. Local pharmacy Kohll's says they're seeing a similar pattern, but that spring travel is putting a dent in those returns.

"There have been a lot of people I've noticed who have gotten the first one and then they go out of town," Kohll's co-owner Anna Kohll said. "It's the older population also who are the ones getting the vaccine and those are the people who kind of like to go somewhere where the weather's better during this time of the year."

So what happens to the leftover vaccines that aren't used when individuals reschedule?

Kohll's says they won't just be handing them out and that there's a waiting list of eligible people who have pre-registered.

"We do not accept phone calls of people asking, 'Do you have a dose left?' We will reach out to people. We do not accept people reaching out to us over the phone," Kohll's said.

Kohll's currently is only distributing Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They say having some Johnson & Johnson supply would make the process much easier.