Surge in patients and lack of resources prompts Nebraska Medicine to limit surgical procedures

Asks people to get vaccinated to lower the strain on local hospitals
Pixabay
File photo of ICU patient.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 17:13:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Due to an increase in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and other factors, Nebraska Medicine said it will begin "reducing the number of surgeries that require a hospital admission at Nebraska Medical Center" starting Monday, Aug. 30.

Nebraska Medicine said:

The rising cases of COVID-19 in our community, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, is causing an increase in patients with COVID-19 at Nebraska Medical Center. Patients with COVID-19 require additional resources at a time when the state is facing a nursing shortage. Additionally, our volume of non-COVID patients is also high. Because of these factors, we are reducing the number of surgeries that require a hospital admission at Nebraska Medical Center, effective Monday, Aug. 30.

There are no changes to surgery scheduling at Bellevue Medical Center, or any of our procedural/outpatient surgical centers. We expect this plan to be in place September through October and may change as the situation warrants. These changes are designed to protect the safety of our patients and the well-being of our valued team members.

Nebraska Medicine said the community can help lessen the burden on local health care systems by getting vaccinated and reducing the spread of COVID-19.

