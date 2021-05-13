Teenage Vaccinations Begin Today in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parents wishing to vaccinate their children who are 12 years of age and older with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can do so starting Thursday in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) will have the Pfizer vaccine at our 3505 L Street Clinic which is open to walk-in patients from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Anyone 12 to 18 years of age needs to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. Other locations can be found at www.douglascountyhealth.com or by calling DCHD’s Information Line at (402) 444-3400.

To reach even more people with convenient vaccination times, DCHD has set a walk-in clinic for Friday, May 14, at the department’s 1111 South 41st Street offices.

Hours for Friday’s clinic are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all three approved vaccines available.

On Thursday, May 13, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 61 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received as of midnight the previous day.

64,575 county residents have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of positive cases reported since March of last year is 71,445.

The Health Department has not received any new death certificates related to the pandemic during the past day. The total number of deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County remains at 708.

According to the most recent local hospital report received on Wednesday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy with 317 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 107 beds available. There were 63 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 22 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also three more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Ten individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

