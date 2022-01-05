Ten new deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported to DCHD on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 968 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day per its daily COVID report. During this period, the DCHD also confirmed 10 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, consisting of death certificates for five men and five women.

The men ranged in age from their 50s to over 90 years of age; only one was not vaccinated. The women ranged in age from their 30s to over 90 years of age; only one of them was vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has grown to 932.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

The DCHD has not received hospitalization numbers from the area hospitals yet for Wednesday.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Tuesday afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 93% occupancy with 103 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 91% rate with 26 staffed beds available.

There are 340 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

105 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Seven pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 85% capacity with 20 beds available.

There are five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report.

Fifty-five individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 107,905.

