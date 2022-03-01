The Nebraska Hospital Association still urge vigilance as hospitalizations drop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Hospital Association says that despite a downturn in hospitalizations, we're still in the midst of a pandemic.

Many hospitals are still facing lingering staffing issues and high numbers of patients.

That means they need people to remain vigilant so they stay out of the hospital.

"About being vaccinated and boostered, you know we're only about 32% of our total population in the state. That was the number we just got from DHHS on boosted percentage. So we know the evidence has shown that the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes over time. And it's important that Nebraskans take that step to get boostered so we can avoid hospitalizations," said Jeremy Nordquist, President of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Officials say while normal operations have resumed they're still playing catchup and need to make sure they're ready in case of another surge.

