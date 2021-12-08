'This is a good start but we're far from done': Healthcare providers launch 'Max the Vax' campaign

OMAHA, Neb.(KMTV) — Medical experts across the state want more kids five and up to get vaccinated. That's why health care providers and physicians are teaming up on a campaign called: "Max the Vax."

In Nebraska more than 82,000 children and teens have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But it's still not enough.

"This is a good start but we're far from done," Children's Hospital & Medical Center President & CEO Chanda Chacón said.

"We're still right in the middle of the pack for even our adult coverage, we still have a lot of room to get even adults vaccinated," Dr. Sharon Stoolman said.

More than 100 physicians and health care providers signed a statement of support. Now, families have resources straight from the experts.

"Encourages parents to make an appointment with their trusted healthcare provider to discuss questions and concerns they may have regarding the COVID-19 vaccination," said Paul Timm, 2021 Nebraska Teacher of the Year.

For families without a physician Stoolman hopes they can use these tools to build trust.

"How comfortable are you reading it yourself and making your own decision or do you need the information of people that have been vetted where you can make an appointment," Stoolman said. "It may not be that you get the vaccine that first time, it may be that you meet them and get a sense of whether you trust them."

It's a site that's meant to open doors like making appointments and building relationships.

"This is our comfort zone, we're reading the paper at night and looking at the data, you need someone that's their comfort zone. If I have an IT problem, I'm not going to rely on myself, I need to ask someone," Stoolman said.

All the experts ask is to take the first few steps with a promise to meet you halfway.

"We're so happy to meet new families and new patients and introduce you to a healthcare system that actually works for you and serves you and helps you, works with you to get what you need," Dr. Emily Braun with OneWorld Community Health Centers said.

"Max the Vax" can also be translated into other languages.

