Two local high schools begin vaccination clinics Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department is teaming up with Millard North High School and Omaha South High School to help get those who are at least 16 years old vaccinated.

Students can go to any clinic in the metro area but must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian who will need to sign a consent form. Parents should look for information from their schools, according to the health department.

On Tuesday afternoon, the first clinics at Millard North and Omaha South will administer vaccines from 4-8 p.m.

Another clinic at Millard North is planned for Wednesday at the same time. Those with questions should contact the health department at 402-444-3400.

The health department said all community vaccination clinics are accepting walk-ins but appointments can be made as well.

COVID-19 CASES:

On Tuesday, the health department confirmed another 100 positive tests of COVID-19 for a total of 70,401 cases.

No new deaths were reported during the past day. The total number of deaths related to the pandemic remains at 696.

Medical and surgical beds were at 74% capacity with 385 beds available. ICU beds were occupied at a 73% rate with 92 beds available.

There were 83 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 with 35 of them getting ICU-level care.

Additionally, three more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) were reported.

The health department said 19 people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

