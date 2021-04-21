Two unvaccinated Douglas County men with COVID-19 have died

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) issued a release, urging the community to continue COVID-19 spread mitigation efforts including vaccinations. The department also said two unvaccinated men with COVID-19 have died.

The DCHD said people should continue masking up, practice good hygiene, avoid gathering with groups of people you don’t know, and said special attention should be given to younger children who cannot be vaccinated.

For those who are interested in getting vaccinated, it is available to anyone 16 and older in Douglas County. For more information, you can visit https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/ . You can also call (402) 444-3400.

The department also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the community.

The DCHD reported an additional 132 positive tests for a total of 69,832 to date.

Two more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported for a total of 696 to date. Those include a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s. Both men were unvaccinated, the department said.

Other data from the DCHD:

During the past 14 days, K-12 schools have reported 106 cases including 17 staff and 89 students. There are 202 people being quarantined and 252 are self-monitoring.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 280 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 75% rate with 84 beds available. There were 117 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 34 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also seven more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Fourteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

