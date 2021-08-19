U.S. to offer COVID-19 booster shots starting Sept. 20

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Health officials announced Wednesday that vaccinated Americans will need to get booster shots eight months after receiving their second dose of a COVID vaccine.

Those that are immunocompromised are currently eligible for the third dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, but now federal health officials said most Americans should get a booster 8 months after their second dose.

The plan is to start administering those third doses the week of Sept. 20, but not everyone will be eligible at once.

The priority groups will include nursing home residents, older individuals who were vaccinated early on and health care workers.

The Biden administration will also launch efforts to deliver boosters directly to residents of long-term care facilities.

Kerry Kernen with the Douglas County Health Department said the county is ready for an influx of those wanting their booster.

"There is inventory there, and there should be no barrier to those that are immunocompromised and looking for that third dose as far as where they can find that vaccine across the state of Nebraska," said Kernen.

The Biden administration said they planned for this, adding the third doses will be available at more than 80,000 places nationwide including 40,000 local pharmacies.

If you received two doses of Pfizer, your third booster shot will also need to be Pfizer and the same goes for Moderna.

As for Johnson & Johnson's booster shot, an announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

