UNMC and Nebraska Medicine bring COVID vaccination clinic to Open Door Mission

On Saturday, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine brought a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Open Door Mission.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Oct 03, 2021
The clinic also offered residents flu shots, blood pressure checks and United Healthcare helped people sign up for Medicare.

“Having things available where people are at makes it accessible. You may have an event, but you have to have transportation to the event. One of the big obstacles for the homeless community is transportation. To walk or to ride a bike to get a COVID shot, that's really asking a lot for a community that's somewhat hesitant to be able to take those,” said Open Door Mission Chief Program Officer Steve Frazee.

Free breakfast was also provided to those who attended.

