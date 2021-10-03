UNMC and Nebraska Medicine bring COVID vaccination clinic to Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine brought a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Open Door Mission.

The clinic also offered residents flu shots, blood pressure checks and United Healthcare helped people sign up for Medicare.

“Having things available where people are at makes it accessible. You may have an event, but you have to have transportation to the event. One of the big obstacles for the homeless community is transportation. To walk or to ride a bike to get a COVID shot, that's really asking a lot for a community that's somewhat hesitant to be able to take those,” said Open Door Mission Chief Program Officer Steve Frazee.

Free breakfast was also provided to those who attended.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.