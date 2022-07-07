OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The vaccination rates are up for the Hispanic population in the metro area, but they are still not where they should be according to UNMC’s Dr. Armando de Alba.

Misinformation and a lack of trust in the health care system are the main causes, he says.

The UNMC chapter of the national campaign, Vaccinate For All is hoping to provide knowledge about COVID-19 and the vaccine for the Spanish-speaking community in the metro area.

"First, we want trust between the community and the health care services. We also need to learn what are the best strategies to communicate with them to actually deliver. In this case, the tools we have such as the vaccines to the community," said de Alba.

There are vaccine clinics available tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department.

There's another clinic in South Omaha on Saturday, July 23rd from nine a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kroc Center.

