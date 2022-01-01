UNMC to conduct clinical trials on Merck antiviral pill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UNMC will be helping doctors learn more about one COVID treatment and they are hoping you can help them.

Researchers will be conducting a double-blind study on the new Merck antiviral pill.

The Federal Drug Administration gave it emergency authorization just last week.

The focus of this study is how well it prevents COVID for those living with a person who is already infected with the virus.

You can read more or sign up for a clinical trial at UNMC’s website here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.