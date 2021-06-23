UNO announces COVID-19 guidance updates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Students at UNO are seeing a lot more faces and fewer masks with a new COVID health measure going into effect Tuesday.

Fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

Also, social distancing isn't required, except in certain classes and spaces.

Another thing that changed on Tuesday is that the university now allows pre-approved essential international travel.

