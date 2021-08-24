UNO announces indoor mask mandate beginning on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The University of Nebraska at Omaha announced that students, staff, faculty, and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m.

COVID-19 Update:



Effective Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6:00 A.M., masks will be required indoors for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Learn more: https://t.co/2aw1R9ztlX pic.twitter.com/ANjGHGMVbk — University of Nebraska at Omaha (@UNOmaha) August 24, 2021

The move was done due to an increase in coronavirus cases around the Omaha area and recommendations from the UNO Office of Health Security.

Exceptions to the mandate include:

Mask usage is not required outdoors

When eating (6 ft social distancing must be observed)

When alone in a room with a closed door

When in a motor vehicle alone or only with members of your household

When in your UNO campus housing unit

When pertaining to children under the age of two years

Individuals can work unmasked in office cubicle space so long as 6 ft distancing can be provided between personnel and/or visitors.

The university said masks must be used in all other indoor settings on campus, even in situations where people are more than six feet away.

“This preventative measure will allow in-person learning, teaching, and working activities to continue safely and limit the potential for a need to move to remote operations,” the university wrote on its website. “Mask guidance is subject to change as the UNO Office of Health Security monitors trends and receives guidance from local, state, and federal health officials.”

The university also is encouraging all of its community members to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.